Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,214 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

