Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 45,419 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.