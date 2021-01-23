Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,869 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKD. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 888.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 248,026 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 267.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKD stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.16.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

