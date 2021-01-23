Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,176 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 726,103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 370,313 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

