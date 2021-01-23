Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $164.69 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $166.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.