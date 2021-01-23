Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,328 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.