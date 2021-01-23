Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $362.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.