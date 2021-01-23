Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,658 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.33% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 802.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 283,811 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 495,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.

