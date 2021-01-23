Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,317 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $64.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $65.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.