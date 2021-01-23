Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,810 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after buying an additional 529,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after buying an additional 421,527 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,614.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

