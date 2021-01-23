Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,710 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,330,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

