Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 4.74% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

