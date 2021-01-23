Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $565.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

