Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Target by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Target by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $191.91 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

