Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

