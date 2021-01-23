Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,533 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $169.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

