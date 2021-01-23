Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $35.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

