Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.35 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

