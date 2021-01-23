Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,170 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.

