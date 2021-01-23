Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,422 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.