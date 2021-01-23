Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The firm has a market cap of $295.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

