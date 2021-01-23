Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $3.17 Million in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 493.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 360,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 325,913 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,039.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 940.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $8,030,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $73.99 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.