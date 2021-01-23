Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,355 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day moving average of $154.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

