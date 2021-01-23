Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $339.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.