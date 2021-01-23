Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,590 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

