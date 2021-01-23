Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.55 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

