Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $19,529,000.

QUAL stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.32.

