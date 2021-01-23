Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

