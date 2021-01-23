Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,481 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

