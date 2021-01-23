Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

VBK stock opened at $288.28 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $289.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

