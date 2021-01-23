Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,123 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

