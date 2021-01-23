Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 283.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 42.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

