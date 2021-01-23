Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,678 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 258,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 84,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

