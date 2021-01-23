Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 11,338 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.69 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

