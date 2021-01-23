Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,978 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $172.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average is $148.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

