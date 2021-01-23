Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 17,436 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

