Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 22,149 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $258.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $267.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.78.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

