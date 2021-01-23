Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 228,416 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,416 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NYSE:FSK opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

