Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 243,572 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,572 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after buying an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.