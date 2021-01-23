Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 35,120 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35,120 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $213.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average is $212.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

