Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 41,252 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 135,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

