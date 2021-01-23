Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 45,821 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,821 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NYSE COP opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

