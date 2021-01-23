Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 74,636 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,636 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,179,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.