Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 80,656 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,656 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

