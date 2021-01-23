Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 85,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

