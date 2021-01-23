Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,821,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after buying an additional 189,541 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

