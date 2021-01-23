Aventus (AVT) Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $1.16 million and $101,204.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00641709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.30 or 0.04323534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017699 BTC.

About Aventus

AVT is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.