Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $156.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.