Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

CAR opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

