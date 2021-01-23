Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $266,930.10 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Axe has a total market capitalization of $266,930.10 and approximately $54,779.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.00672619 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

